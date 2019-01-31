

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A decision by Toronto police officers to use a sock gun to take down an armed suspect should be seen as a “success story” in an otherwise risky situation, the police chief said.

It was around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when police officers on patrol near Sherbourne and Dundas streets spotted a man holding a knife and chasing another man.

The officers reportedly shouted at the man to stop, but he did not. Instead, police said the suspect turned onthe officers.

According to authorities,as he approached the officers, they fired a sock gun to incapacitate him.

The suspect suffered serious injuries – possibly a broken hand – but is expected to be OK.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has since taken over the investigation.

No one else was hurt during the ordeal.

Chief Mark Saunders said the minimal harm – to the suspect, officers and civilians – is what made the situation a “success story.”

“Our use of force is always to use the minimum amount of force necessary and when you listen to the mechanics of what happened – which I can’t speak to because the SIU is involved – it’s going to be a success story at the end of the day because there’s no loss of life,” he said Thursday.

“As an organization, we take a lot of credence in making sure that our outcomes are zero deaths, zero harm.”

A sock gun, also known as a bean-bag gun, is a weapon that fires rounds designed to be less lethal than ordinary ammunition.

Toronto police have several use-of-force options available to them while on duty, including pepper spray, an expandable baton, a Taser and a firearm.

The sock gun minimizes the risk of death and doesn’t penetrate the skin, according to former homicide detective and CP24 crime specialist Steve Ryan.

“The police do have justification in law to use lethal force if they are trying to prevent death from occurring, or serious bodily harm. That’s exactly what the police were confronted with when you have a man with an edged weapon,” he said.

“Luckily, they had access to this weapon so they were able to deploy it. They were able to get the same result by subduing the man without killing him.”

Toronto Police Association President echoed Saunders’ praise, noting that the union has sought more access to non-lethal weapons for officers.

“We were, as an association, advocating for less-than-lethal use of force options, everything from Tasers for our frontline officers to sock guns,” McCormack said.

“In this case, the sock gun was the appropriate use-of-force option. It was a less-than-lethal useofforce and, to me, it had a great result considering how things could’ve gone.”

Saunders acknowledged that there has been a “gap” in providing frontline officers with tools like the sock gun to deescalate situations without lethal force, but said the service is working on improving that.

The suspect in this case was arrested upon being taken to hospital for treatment. The SIU has provided no further details on the nature of the investigation.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.