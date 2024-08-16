TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police charge woman who allegedly contaminated two Milton pools with feces, chocolate bars

    A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
    Share

    A woman has been charged for allegedly contaminating public pools in Milton with feces and chocolate bars earlier this month.

    Halton Regional Police said town officials alerted them on Tuesday about “ongoing service disruptions” at two pools at Milton Sports Centre and Milton Leisure Centre.

    Officers later learned that on multiple occasions from Aug. 1 to 12, someone allegedly put feces and chocolate bars in the pools during public swims.

    “These actions endangered the health of those present, and caused these facilities to be shut down for extended periods of times, impacting aquatic programming and incurring significant costs for the Town of Milton,” police said in a news release on Friday.

    Police began an investigation, and on Thursday, they said officers had seen an individual deliberately contaminating the pool at Milton Leisure Centre. The person was arrested as a result.

    Officers also searched the person’s belongings and allegedly found objects “consistent with what had been discovered in the pool during the previous incidents.”

    On Friday, police announced that a 33-year-old woman from Milton was charged with mischief under $5,000. Police did not provide any other identifying details about the woman. She was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

    Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News