TORONTO -- Toronto police have charged a man in two separate incidents last week that allegedly involved anti-Semitic slurs.

They say officers responded to reports of assaults on Tuesday and Saturday morning that involved the same 32-year-old man.

Police say the man allegedly had a non-permanent drawing of a swastika on his chest both times.

The force says that on Tuesday, the man allegedly was yelling anti-Semitic slurs at a person and then threw an object at someone.

Police allege that on Saturday, the man was heard yelling anti-Semitic slurs towards a group of people and punched someone multiple times after being confronted about his language.

The man faces assault charges and police say both incidents are being investigated as hate-motivated.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he's shocked to have to say again that anti-Semitism has "absolutely no place in our city."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2021.