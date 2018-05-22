

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police have charged a second man in connection with the discovery of a body behind the wheel of a vehicle in Richmond Hill last week.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on May 17, the body of 22-year-old Matthew Arcara was found in the driver’s seat of a Jeep parked on Bayswater Avenue.

A homicide investigation commenced almost immediately, but it wasn’t until the next day that police detailed the alleged series of events that brought the vehicle to the quiet residential cul-de-sac.

Police have said they believe two people murdered Arcara and then went to his downtown Toronto condo where they allegedly tied up and robbed two men before killing his dog.

A resident of the Harbour Street building believed to be the address of the home invasion previously told CTV News Toronto that several officers stood guard outside a unit on the 69th floor of the building on Friday.

Investigators were also seen towing a white Audi A7 sedan from the building the same day.

On Tuesday, police announced a second arrest in the case.

A suspect identified as 22-year-old Brandon Hudson, of Richmond Hill, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery using a firearm, two counts of forcible confinement, one count of disguise with intent and one count of killing an animal.

The first suspect, identified as 31-year-old Arjuna Paramsothy of Newmarket, was charged last week with the same offenses.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Arcara’s family said the young construction worker was one week away from celebrating his 23rd birthday.

“We expected him to amount to greatness one day. He was responsible and ambitious and was definitely going to be a leader of industry,” the family wrote in a statement.

A makeshift memorial continues to grow near the spot where Arcara was found.

York Regional Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them or Crime Stoppers.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court next on June 1.