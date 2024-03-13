TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police charge B.C. suspect in historical sex assaults against Ontario kids in the 1990s

    A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
    Share

    Halton police say they have charged a suspect in connection with a series of historical sexual assaults against children dating back to the 1990s.

    The investigation, known as “Project Woodlands” focused on sexual assaults which occurred in Peel, Halton and Waterloo between 1992 and 1995.

    Peel and Halton police said Wednesday that a suspect from British Columbia was taken into custody on March 3 in connection with the investigation.

    They said 64-year-old Richard Neil is now facing more than 20 charges, including kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, and administering a noxious thing with intent.

    He was held for a bail hearing, police said.

    "There is a publication ban in place to protect the identity of the victims, and no additional information is being released at this time," Peel and Halton police said.

    Investigators are asking anyone with further information about the case to reach out to police or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier

    Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    N.L.

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News