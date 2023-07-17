Police charge 5 people with allegedly defrauding Ontario COVID-19 relief programs

Police have charged five people who allegedly used “fictitious or ineligible business” to apply for funding through Ontario government COVID-19 relief programs.

Police say that the applications were initially flagged as suspicious by officials within Ontario’s Ministry of Finance, who then contacted the OPP’s Serious Fraud Office to begin an investigation.

In a news release issued on Monday, police said that the suspects attempted to exploit several programs meant for small business, including the Ontario Small Business Support Grant, The Property Tax Program and The Energy Cost Rebate program.

“The accused parties are alleged to have applied for various relief funding from the government through fictitious or ineligible businesses to receive payments into their bank accounts,” the release notes.

Police say that four Ajax residents and one Ottawa resident are all facing multiple charges in connection with the investigation, including fraud over $5,000.

Police say that the Ottawa suspect, 50-year-old Ken Lee, was previously released from custody and has failed to attend court on multiple scheduled appearance dates.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The other four suspects are due in court on Aug. 10.