Police arrest two Clarington men wanted in Whitby bar stabbing

Police in Durham Region have arrested and charged two men from Clarington in connection with a stabbing at a bar in Whitby on Saturday.

Shortly after midnight, police were called to the Tap and Tankard Bar, located on Brock Street South. Upon arrival, officers located three people suffering from stab wounds.

Police said two of the victims were rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries. The third victim suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Jia Jin “Anthony” Luo, 21, has been charged with numerous offences, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. He was held for a bail hearing, police say.

Spencer Holder, 22, has been charged with assault, and has since been released on an undertaking.

“The Durham Regional Police would [like to] thank the members of the public for their assistance in identifying the two parties involved in this matter and allowing this incident to come to a quick conclusion,” police said in a press release.

“The victims involved have all been released from hospital and we wish them a full recovery.”

Investigators are asking anyone with new information about this incident to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.