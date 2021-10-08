TORONTO -- Police have arrested one of the three suspects wanted in connection with a botched abduction in Hamilton, Ont. that left a father gravely injured and one of his son's dead.

Police say that the suspects were looking to get money from 63-year-old Faqir Ali when they abducted him at gunpoint from his home in the area of Glancaster and Dickenson roads in the early morning hours of Sept. 16.

Ali's two sons attempted to come to their father's aid but both ended up being shot by the assailants.

One of them, 21-year-old Hasnain 'Nano' Ali, was later pronounced dead. The other sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Ali, meanwhile, was allegedly beaten by his captors and was found hours later on Beach Boulevard suffering from critical injuries.

At a press conference on Friday, Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk revelead that one of the three suspects believed to have been involved in the abduction was arrested later in the night on Sept. 16 after officers located the alleged getaway vehicle.

He said that suspect was initially charged with weapons-related offences following the recovery of a gun but is now being charged in connection with the abduction of Ali and the murder of his son as well.

"We had grounds to arrest him at that point in time but we wanted to continue with the investigation. We seized the vehicle that he was operating at that time. That vehicle has been forensically examined and searched. I won't get into the details of what the evidence was that was recovered in there but it benefited the investigation which has led to charges here today," he said.