Police arrest man allegedly driving impaired with two children in Whitby

Police have arrested a suspected impaired driver who was involved in a collision while travelling with two young children in his vehicle over the weekend.

Durham Regional Police said they responded to a call about a suspected impaired driver on Sunday at around 7:35 p.m. in the area of Lakeridge Road and Victoria Street in Whitby.

Police said they received information that a black SUV was driving dangerously on Highway 401, weaving between vehicles and unable to maintain speeds.

The vehicle was observed exiting Highway 401 at Lakeridge Road, police said. As officers made their way to the area, they received reports that the black SUV was involved in a collision.

Upon arriving at the scene, police said they located the driver who was exhibiting signs of alcohol impairment, and after further investigations, learned that two children, an 11-year-old and a 6-year-old, had also been present in the vehicle.

No one was injured in the collision, police said.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, from Toronto is charged with dangerous operation, operation while impaired, operation while impaired – exceed, and fail to comply with probation order.

The man completed two alcohol breath tests with results of 190 mg and 190 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, police alleged.

The legal driving limit for alcohol consumption is 80 mg in 100 ml of blood. The driver allegedly blew over two times the legal limit, police said.

The driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle is impounded for seven days, police said.