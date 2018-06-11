

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





An eighth person has been arrested in connection with a vicious assault in North York that left a 19-year-old cyclist in a coma for several days.

Police say a man was cycling towards a plaza on Parkway Forest Drive on May 25 when he was confronted by a group of people. The cyclist was robbed of his personal property, but was able to cycle away from the suspects.

According to a news release issued Friday, as the victim was riding away from the suspects, he was “struck by a weighted object.”

Police say the victim was surrounded by 15 people. Some of those people assaulted the victim while the others cheered, police say.

The victim sustained a significant head injury and was rushed to the hospital, where he remained in a coma for several days.

On June 7, Toronto police arrested seven people in connection with the incident.

Hassan Hassan, 36, of Toronto, was charged with aggravated assault.

The other suspects are under the age of 19 and cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They are facing various charges, including aggravated assault, obstructing justice, theft under $5,000 and robbery.

An eighth suspect was taken into custody on June 8.

Javahntai Williams, 22, of Toronto has also been charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Police are still searching for a ninth suspect in connection with the incident.

Nakhari Henry-Robinson, 18, of Toronto is wanted for aggtravated assault and failing to comply with a court order.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 416-808-3200 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.