Police arrest 3rd suspect in Toronto shooting that killed 18-year-old man

A third suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Toronto’s west end last February.

Toronto police announced Thursday the latest arrest in their investigation into the homicide of Mississauga resident Issaih Junger.

Issaïh Jünger, 18, died after a reported shooting in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Bloor Street West (TPS).

He was found with trauma to his body in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Bloor Street West just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 6. Junger was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Last week, police arrested two of the four suspects wanted in the fatal shooting. They were charged with second-degree murder.

The third suspect, 19-year-old Dan Hakizimana from Ottawa, was apprehended on Wednesday and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police continue to look for a fourth suspect, identified as 19-year-old Fadel Naim.

They ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.