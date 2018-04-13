Police: 15-year-old girl who went missing from Annex found
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 4:13PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 14, 2018 6:21AM EDT
A 15-year-old girl who went missing in the city’s Annex neighbourhood has now been found, Toronto police say.
The teen was last seen on Thursday at around 7:50 p.m. in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Road but was located on Friday evening.
After releasing the news that she had been found on Friday, police thanked members of the public for their help in the case.