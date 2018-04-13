

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 15-year-old girl who went missing in the city’s Annex neighbourhood has now been found, Toronto police say.

The teen was last seen on Thursday at around 7:50 p.m. in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Road but was located on Friday evening.

After releasing the news that she had been found on Friday, police thanked members of the public for their help in the case.