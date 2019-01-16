

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person is in hospital in critical condition after a shooting outside Highway 407 Station in Vaughan.

York Regional Police say shots were fired in the parking lot of the subway station, located near Highway 407 and Highway 400, at around 11 p.m.

One male victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the subway station remains open this morning and buses will be able to get through. The parking lot is currently closed for the police investigation.

No arrests have been made and investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.