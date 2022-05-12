Point scores in OT as Lightning beat Maple Leafs 4-3 to force Game 7
Brayden Point scored at 18:04 of overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Thursday to force a seventh and deciding game in their first-round playoff series.
The winger buried the winner on a rebound between the legs of Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell after Alex Killorn took the initial shot.
Ondrej Palat, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov had the other goals for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who improved to an eye-popping 17-0 following a post-season loss since 2020.
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots. Point also had an assist for a two-point night.
John Tavares, with two, and Auston Matthews replied for Toronto, which hasn't moved onto the second round since 2004 and is now 0-8 in elimination games over the last five playoffs.
Jack Campbell made 31 saves. William Nylander added two assists.
The Leafs will now head home for Saturday's Game 7 desperately looking to exorcise the demons of past spring failures with the weight of history and expectation hanging around their collective neck.
Toronto is 7-2 all-time at home in Game 7s, but lost at Scotiabank Arena last season after blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Montreal Canadiens.
Vasilevskiy has won each and every one of the contests that make up Tampa's 17-0 record after a loss in the last three playoffs, putting up a .945 save percentage with five shutouts in 16 victories before Thursday.
The 2019 Vezina Trophy winner and last season's Conn Smythe Trophy recipient hasn't been his usual stellar self in the series - his save percentage stood at .880 heading into Thursday - but did enough on this night to get his team to Game 7.
Trailing 2-0 in the second period after Cirelli's highlight-reel effort with Tampa short-handed, Matthews - named one of three finalists for the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP earlier in the day - responded with his fourth of the playoffs 54 seconds later when he tipped Mark Giordano's point shot.
Tavares then tied it with 33.7 seconds left in the period when Vasilevskiy couldn't control the rebound with Jason Spezza swatting at the fluttering puck before it bounced over the goal line.
Toronto's captain then gave his team - which also fought back from a 2-0 deficit at home to win Game 5 by a 4-3 scoreline - its first lead of the night with 7.8 seconds remaining on the clock when he buried his third in as many games inside a stunned Amalie Arena.
The Lightning got a two-man advantage for 1:45 midway through the third when David Kampf and Alexander Kerfoot were whistled for high-sticking in quick succession, and Kucherov tied the score at 9:20 when he fired his second on Campbell.
The Leafs complained Tampa forward Brayden Point's chin strap was undone during the sequence, but the goal stood.
Brandon Hagel then had a glorious chance to give Tampa the lead late in regulation, but he missed the net from in tight with Campbell at his mercy.
Toronto had a couple great chances early in overtime, but Vasilevskiy was there to deny both Kerfoot and Ilya Mikheyev.
After getting their doors blown off early on the same ice in Game 4 on the way to suffering a 7-3 loss, the Leafs had a decent start, but went down with the teams playing 4-on-4 late in the first.
Kerfoot made an ill-advised drop pass in the neutral zone to no one. Palat jumped on the turnover and moved in on Campbell before firing his third of the playoffs under Campbell's blocker with 2:22 left in the period.
Tampa got the game's first power play with 28 seconds left in the period, but the Leafs survived and got to the intermission despite Lightning captain Steven Stamkos rattling Campbell's mask on a wicked one-timer.
Vasilevskiy made big stops on Ilya Lyubushkin and Matthews on the rebound early in the second before the Leafs got their first power play.
But it was the Lightning that struck down a man when Cirelli picked up the puck following a Mark Giordano turnover - Toronto's second crucial mistake of the night - and moved into the offensive zone. The Tampa centre moved in one-on-one against Giordano and used a spin-o-rama to create space before firing low on Campbell for his first of the series at 10:46.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Poilievre either misunderstands or doesn't care about Canada's economic reputation, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came out swinging Thursday in response to Pierre Poilievre's pledge to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada if he became prime minister. Trudeau questioned whether the perceived Conservative leadership frontrunner grasps how integral the independence of the central bank is to the country's economic stability and international reputation.
Witness says Toronto-bound plane that crashed with fugitives wanted for murder was overweight
A woman who knew the pilot of a fatal flight that killed two men wanted in separate murder plots says he told her he was heading for Toronto and was concerned about the plane's weight.
Point scores in OT as Lightning beat Maple Leafs 4-3 to force Game 7
Brayden Point scored at 18:04 of overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Thursday to force a seventh and deciding game in their first-round NHL playoff series.
Calgary police release new photos, video of deadly road rage suspect
Calgary police have released new photos and video from a deadly shooting this week that investigators described as a "disturbing road rage incident."
Canada to deploy CAF general, staff officers to join NATO headquarters in Latvia
Prime Minster Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that Canada will send a Canadian Armed Forces general officer and six staff officers to NATO's Multinational Division North Headquarters, based in Adazi, Latvia.
Afghans attempting to flee to Canada struggle with red tape
When the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban became clear, Canada promised to provide safe haven for up to 40,000 people, but nearly a year later, less than a third have arrived.
Airport delays: Couple waited for hours at Pearson after returning from honeymoon
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at airports across Canada as the travel industry rebounds following two years of pandemic restrictions.
More than 8-in-10 child sex abuse material cases not solved in Canada: StatCan
Despite rising reports of child sexual abuse material circulating online in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, few cases have actually been solved in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada highlights.
Montreal
-
U.S. teen injured in Laval drive-by shooting gets visit from police officer who saved him
A 14-year-old boy from the U.S. who was shot in a drive-by shooting in Laval last weekend was scheduled to be airlifted back home to Boston Thursday with a bullet still lodged into his spine.
-
Lawmakers vote on Bill 96 amendments, including rules for CEGEPs and new immigrants
The Quebec legislature has passed an amendment to language law Bill 96, easing the rules slightly for English-speaking students at CEGEP. Last amendments came up for votes Thursday as the bill's final passage nears.
-
Que. teen missing after falling into river, police searching area
A teenage girl is missing after falling into the Rivière du Nord, in Sainte-Adèle, Que. in the Laurentians. Several police officers were dispatched to find the girl after she fell at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
London
-
Top doctor reveals what he expects for COVID-19 situation in Ontario this summer and fall
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 indicators are heading in the right direction ahead of what looks to be a 'calm summer,' but he has concerns about the fall.
-
Suspect from GTA arrested in Saskatchewan in death of London, Ont. woman
Another person has been charged in the death of Lynda Marques, according to police.
-
'They’ve poured their heart into this business': Marino’s to close after more than 30 years
After nearly 32 years of business, Marino’s Restaurant and Bar is closing its doors. Best known for their deep-fried panzerottis, the owners, Dawn and Chris Tsergas, are deeply saddened to close down after they received a rent increase of over $3,000.
Kitchener
-
Ford promises to build four-lane Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph
Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford says if re-elected, his government is committed to getting the long-awaited project finished after years of delay, but provided no timeline.
-
Large crowds expected in Port Dover for Friday the 13th
Norfolk County is preparing for large crowds in Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
-
Kitchener Rangers lose Game 4, Windsor Spitfires now lead playoff series 3-1
Another disappointing loss for the Kitchener Rangers Thursday night at The Aud. The team lost Game 4 of their OHL playoff series to the Windsor Spitfires.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury student receives $115,000 in scholarships
A Grade 12 student at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School recently received more than $100,000 in scholarships to continue his studies at university in the fall.
-
Canadore College takes part in Moose Hide Campaign
The Moose Hide campaign began in 2011 as a grassroots, Indigenous-led movement against violence towards women and children.
-
Recruiting plasma donors could pay off for students in Sudbury
For the first time, Canadian Blood Services is offering a bursary program that allows students who recruit plasma donors the chance to receive as much as $3,000.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa gas prices to surpass $2 a litre this weekend
President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says gas prices will rise 10 cents over the next two days, surpassing $2 a litre on Saturday.
-
Ottawa patios face higher costs as heat wave keeps patios packed
Patios, sunny hot weather, and good food. A perfect combination for restaurants as they continue to recover from COVID-19 lockdowns.
-
Thousands attend March for Life, pro-choice demonstrations on Parliament Hill
Thousands of people gathered on Parliament Hill for the annual March for Life rally, just over a week after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court document renewed attention on the abortion issue.
Windsor
-
Ontario chief medical officer denies local request to reinstate mandatory masking in schools
Ontario’s chief medical officer has denied a request by local public health officials to resume mandatory masking in schools, pharmacies or other workplaces, saying it is not necessary at this time.
-
Wyandotte Street East road diet considered to improve safety and cycling
Windsor, Ont. residents and business owners are encouraged to take part in a second public information centre next week to discuss the Wyandotte Street East Corridor Review — It involves a six kilometre stretch from Devonshire Road to Watson Street.
-
City hopes to work with future buyer of Ford waterfront property
Windsor wants the Ford waterfront property but officials have decided to wait and work with the next owner.
Barrie
-
Major thoroughfare in Barrie to close for road construction
Motorists are urged to pack their patience and expect delays as construction ramps up on a major thoroughfare in Barrie.
-
Bradford homicide victim dumped in barrel and thrown into the canal: police
The person(s) responsible for putting a man's body into a barrel and dumping it into the Bradford canal last month are still at large.
-
Barrie Baycats eager for next week's home opener
The Barrie Baycats are back on the field, practicing ahead of next week's home opener.
Atlantic
-
N.B. gas prices hit a record-breaking $2, sparking heated debate in the legislature
New Brunswick motorists received another wake-up call Thursday as gas prices hit a record-breaking $2. Gas prices increased by 10.6 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price for regular self-serve to $2.02 per litre.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry could allow senior RCMP officers to testify by videotape
CTV News has learned the Mass Casualty Commission, which is investigating Nova Scotia’s mass shooting, has been asked not to put several senior RCMP officers on the stand -- but rather to allow their testimony by videotape.
-
Yarmouth County wildfire 60 per cent contained; air quality alert lifted
It appears a wildfire in Yarmouth County, N.S. has not grown significantly in the last 24-hours.
Calgary
-
Calgary police release new photos, video of deadly road rage suspect
Calgary police have released new photos and video from a deadly shooting this week that investigators described as a "disturbing road rage incident."
-
More panhandlers spread out across Calgary streets – but they don't want to be there either
Those who wander Calgary's streets, relying on the good graces of those who are better off than they are to survive, say there's more competition because of a variety of issues.
-
Police discover man unconscious in vehicle after being shot
Police discovered a man who appeared to be shot twice early Thursday evening.
Winnipeg
-
'It's very gut wrenching': Receding waters bring little relief for flooded Peguis First Nation
Some evacuees from the flooded Peguis First Nation are being moved to hotels in Brandon.
-
Manitoba man calling for change after heart surgery cancelled last minute
A Manitoba man is hoping to see the health-care system change after he had his heart surgery cancelled the morning of the procedure and has yet to receive a rescheduled date.
-
What the latest storm is expected to bring to Manitoba
The latest forecast in Manitoba shows the flooding situation could get worse before it gets better.
Vancouver
-
'Wrong on so many levels': Lytton residents react to corporate video filmed in town's fire ruins
A number of Lytton residents, both current and former, are voicing their anger over a corporate video that was filmed in the town's fire ruins.
-
Dix denies doctor comment amid growing backlash for 'misleading,' 'insulting,' 'clueless' remark
The Health Minister is facing growing backlash and anger from British Columbia's doctors over a comment he tried to deny making, even though it was recorded and publicly available.
-
'She came here with a lot of dreams': Burnaby family mourning loss of 14-year-old killed in crash
The grieving father of the 14-year-old girl who was killed by a dump truck in Burnaby, B.C., last week says his daughter's dream was to become a doctor and support her family.
Edmonton
-
Leduc mayor refuses to answer media questions on lawsuit
The mayor of Leduc refused to take questions on the lawsuit against the city's fire department on Thursday.
-
Results May 18: Balloting complete in membership review of Alberta Premier Kenney
Volunteers began checking voter identification Thursday in a mail-in leadership review of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and, if so inclined, the public could watch a livestream of the work on the United Conservative Party website.
-
A list of Edmonton outdoor farmers' markets and opening dates
There are a number of outdoor farmers' markets happening in the Edmonton area over the summer of 2022. Find out where the markets are located and what their hours are on our handy map!