TORONTO -- A small plane made an emergency landing just outside Buttonville Airport in Markham, Ont. Sunday afternoon after it experienced an engine failure during takeoff, police say.

Emergency crews were called to an area near Highway 404 and 16th Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.

Police say a flight instructor and a student were onboard the four-seater plane.

The plane was just taking off when it reported engine failure, police say.

It was forced to land on the north side of 16th Avenue, just east of Highway 404.

Police say the plane suffered extensive damage.

Both occupants went to hospital as a precaution. Transport Canada has been notified.

16th Avenue is closed from Highway 404 to Woodbine Avenue.