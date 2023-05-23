Pink Floyd showcases its 'Dark Side' as immersive exhibit rolls into Toronto
An immersive journey through the mind-bending history of Pink Floyd is headed to Toronto this summer.
Organizers say after a successful run in several global cities, "The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains" will land at the Canadian National Exhibition's Better Living Centre on June 16 with an open-ended run through the season.
The 20,000-square-foot exhibit promises a chronological audio-visual experience that starts in the British band's early underground days before moving on to their monumental albums "The Wall" and "The Dark Side of the Moon," which marked its 50th anniversary earlier this year.
More than 350 artifacts and objects collected from Pink Floyd's career will be on display, including handwritten lyrics, musical instruments and items from the personal collections of band members.
There's also an array of jaw-dropping original stage props which the band once took on tour, including a giant inflatable pig.
Tickets go on sale Friday through the Pink Floyd exhibition website.
"The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains" was originally created in 2017 for London's Victoria and Albert Museum before its success led to a tour of other cities that included Rome, Madrid, Los Angeles and Montreal last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2023.
