Police have released images of a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the theft of a truck hauling more than 2,000 firearms in Peterborough, Ont. over the weekend.

According to investigators, the truck was stolen from a yard on Parkhill Road East around 3 a.m. on Feb. 13. Peterborough Police were notified of the incident about four hours later.

In a news release issued Monday, officers confirmed the truck was carrying small calibre firearms with the clips attached, although investigators say there was no ammunition for the firearms inside the truck.

Police have not said why 2,000 firearms were inside the truck and where they were being shipped too in the first place.

“So far, the investigation is leaning toward an isolated crime of opportunity rather than a targeted incident,” officials said in a statement.

“It’s believed the suspects entered several other commercial yards in the city, before this one and that they had attempted to take different trucks and trailers before leaving with the trailer being sought in this incident.”

Police say the suspects appear to have arrived at the truck yard in a four-door blue sedan. Surveillance footage photos of the vehicle have been released.

The sedan appears to have left the yard along with the truck, police say.

The truck that was stolen is a white 209 Freightliner New Cascadia 126. Its licence plate reads: 938 2PV.The attached trailer is described as a 2014 Hyundai 53 foot Dry Freight Van with the licence plate V3092A.

Investigators say the trucking company and firearm manufacturer are fully cooperating with police.

“The focus of the investigation is currently on locating the trailer and its contents as well as uploading the stolen firearms onto the national database” investigators said.

“Peterborough Police would like to highlight that investigators are taking this incident very seriously and encourage anyone with information to contact the Peterborough Police Crime Line or Crime Stoppers.”