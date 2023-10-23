Petition launched to revive local Halloween parade shuttered by Durham region school

Community members in Whitby, Ont. have launched a petition to bring back an annual Halloween parade held by a local elementary school that they say was shuttered over inclusivity concerns.

The parade was held annually at Pringle Creek Public School for years but was put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic and hasn’t been revived since.

The Durham District School Board did not confirm why the event is no longer being held in a statement provided to CTV News Toronto.

However, at least one parent told CTV News Toronto that she was told by a member of the school’s administration that it would no longer take place “because not everyone celebrates Halloween.”

“It's just a really nice tradition that they've always done,” Amy Parks, a Whitby resident whose children attend the school, said. “Usually the older kids hold the hands of the younger kids and just walk them around a few blocks.”

Parks said that her two children attended the parade between 2016 and 2019, which was the last year it was held.

She said that they were eager to participate this year-- one dressed as a robot and the other a witch – and have been left “really disappointed.”

In a statement provided to CTV News, the Durham District School Board (DDSB ) said Pringle Creek students are welcome to wear costumes and that activities in the classroom may be “Halloween/Fall related as long as it is tied to the curriculum.”

The district further explained that while students are permitted to dress up, they have been provided with guidance that costumes must not depict cultural, ethnic, racial, and religious stereotypes, nor include mock weapons or otherwise perpetuate discrimination or harm toward others in the school community.

Halloween treats are also not permitted to be shared due to dietary, allergy, and health and safety concerns.

“The school is full of laughter and humour on Halloween and we expect that this year will be no different,” the statement said.

Parks isn’t alone in wanting to revive the tradition. One community member, Aimilee Wimhurst, said she was “disheartened” over the shuttering of the parade, which she called “a beloved tradition in our community, bringing joy and a sense of togetherness.”

Rebecca Nolan, a former student of Pringle Creek, called the event “much more than a parade" in a written statement provided to CTV News Toronto and said many in the community are feeling a "sense of loss."

“It was an annual tradition that united the students, their families, and the local community in a unique and magical way,” Nolan said. “It was a day when creativity, imagination, and enthusiasm filled the air as students donned their costumes and eagerly awaited the parade.”

In the hopes of spurring some action, Parks has started a petition to bring back the parade. So far, just over 500 signatures have been collected.

The petition argues that the event can be held in the spirit of fun and inclusivity. It also notes that a suggestion to change the name from Halloween parade to costume parade was not accepted by the administration.

"We urge school administration and [school board] to reconsider their decision and reinstate this beloved tradition for current students and future generations alike," the petition reads, asking residents to sign if they "believe in preserving traditions that foster community spirit and enrich childhood experiences."