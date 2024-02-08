Personal support worker facing charges after alleged elder abuse at care home in Vaughan: police

A personal support worker is facing assault charges after York Regional Police learned of alleged elder abuse incidents at a care home in Vaughan.

Police said they were notified on Feb. 2. Following an investigation, officers said an 89-year-old man was assaulted by a PSW on two occasions, once on Jan. 29 and again on Feb. 2.

As a result, 32-year-old Suman Soni, of Caledon, Ont., is facing two counts of assault. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators believe there may be more victims, and have released photos of the accused so other victims may come forward.

Police ask anyone with information to call investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.