Person transported to hospital after collision in midtown Toronto
A person was rushed to the hospital after a collision in midtown Toronto Tuesday night.
Officers said it happened at Dupont and Christie streets just after 6:40 p.m.
Two vehicles collided at the intersection, according to police.
One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No details were provided about their condition.
Both vehicles remained on scene.
High numbers of immigrants choosing to leave Canada for greener pastures: study
As the federal government prepares to unveil its immigration targets for the next three years, new research finds immigrants to Canada are increasingly leaving this country for opportunities elsewhere.
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
A barrage of Israeli airstrikes leveled apartment buildings in a refugee camp near Gaza City on Tuesday, and footage showed rescuers pulling men, women and children from the rubble. Israel said the strike destroyed a Hamas command centre set up in civilian houses and an underground tunnel network.
Robert De Niro lashes out at former assistant who sued him, shouting: 'Shame on you!'
Actor Robert De Niro shouted "Shame on you!" as he testified Tuesday in a New York courtroom, directing the comments toward his former executive assistant and vice president who is seeking millions of dollars after accusing her former boss of being abusive.
Don Martin: Poilievre wants a carbon tax election. Here’s why he won’t get it — yet
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
Two Russian-Canadians charged with allegedly evading sanctions, providing US$10M in electronics to Kremlin
Two Russian-Canadian nationals have been charged in the U.S. with sending millions of dollars in semiconductors, integrated circuits and other dual-use electronics to Russia through Brooklyn front companies.
'I am not worried yet': U.S. ambassador says of Canada's unmet defence targets
United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen says he’s “not worried yet” about Canada’s unmet defence spending targets.
Families of Bernardo victims want Supreme Court to grant access to parole hearing records
The families of Paul Bernardo's victims want the Supreme Court of Canada to grant them access to the serial killer's parole hearing records.
'These are a must win': Raptors aiming to fix issues to avoid furthering losing skid
The Toronto Raptors find themselves in what forward Pascal Siakam calls a "must-win" situation early in the NBA season.
Woman suffers 'serious injuries' after being handcuffed by Montreal police
An investigation is underway after a woman suffered 'serious injuries' when she was handcuffed last month by two Montreal police (SPVM) officers.
Community activists throw their support behind Quebec common front union strike
Dozens of community organizations decided it was time for them to speak out against the CAQ government ahead of a massive strike by Quebec's public sector unions on Monday.
-
Olympic skier speaks out against illegal fishing, finds salmon carcass in his mailbox
When Jean-Luc Brassard opened his mailbox a few days ago, he made a gruesome, smelly discovery: the head of a decapitated fish, staring back at him.
London police investigate apparent shooting after bullet hole found in home
London police are investigating an apparent shooting after a resident alerted officers to a bullet hole in a home Monday night.
-
LPS reminds public to be safe this Halloween as London hits the streets to trick-or-treat
Trick-or-treaters were out and about early in London on Tuesday night.
London police topping list of competing interests as council gets set to deliberate budget
Will more police on London city streets lead to reduced crime?
BREAKING
BREAKING Witness says thieves jumped counter, stole merchandise at Kitchener jewelry store
Waterloo regional police are appealing for video and witnesses after a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.
'Hail Mary': Viral video prompts surge of support for Guelph business
A Guelph gas station is thanking the community and the power of social media for saving their business.
-
Crews take down historic broadcast tower as CTV Kitchener prepares to move
As the team here at CTV Kitchener works towards moving to our new location, it’s all hands on deck.
Ontario business owner warns others about 'cheque washing' scam after $10K stolen
An Ontario man said a cheque he sent the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) worth more than $10,000 for his maple syrup company was stolen in the mail.
Northern Ont. child care worker charged with aggravated assault of five-year-old child
Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a 53-year-old female suspect who worked for an Indigenous child welfare agency with the serious assault of a five-year-old girl in 2021.
-
Parent company defends decision to close Thornloe Cheese as others hope it can be rescued
Operations at Thornloe Cheese needed $10 million in upgrades to keep operating, its parent company said Tuesday in defending the decision to shut down
Federal workers still struggling to access benefits after government changes to Canada Life
Della Wilkinson, a retired federal employee, has spent numerous hours on the phone with Canada Life, a frustration shared by many former and current public servants.
Ottawa Hospital working to rebuild donated blood stores after transformer fire
The Ottawa Hospital is working to restore its stock of donated blood after Friday's transformer fire at the General Campus led to refrigerators failing.
-
'This is your way out': Witness in Windsor murder trial grilled by defence about why she lied during earlier police interview
A key witness in a Windsor murder trial was back on the stand Tuesday, providing bombshell testimony during questioning from the defence.
SIU clears OPP officer in Lakeshore incident
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared an OPP officer of any criminal wrongdoing in connection to the injuries a 21-year-old sustained after allegedly taking a firearm from a police cruiser in Lakeshore over the summer.
-
Hospitals affected by cyberattack say stolen patient data may be publicized
Through a joint statement published by five Ontario hospitals affected by a recent ransomware attack, along with their shared IT provider, health officials are warning patients and staff that their data may be published by “the actors responsible.”
Toronto man charged with negligence causing death after crash in Alliston takes stand in Barrie courtroom
The Toronto man charged with criminal negligence causing death following a dump truck crash near Alliston three years ago took the stand Tuesday inside a Barrie courtroom.
Snowfall in Simcoe County prompts warming centres to prepare for winter season
The snow started in many parts of the region Monday night as warming centres prepare for the winter season.
-
County of Simcoe presents million-dollar cheque to Stevenson Memorial Hospital for renovations
The County of Simcoe provided a million-dollar cheque to the Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston Tuesday for its redevelopment project.
N.S. man faces first-degree murder charge after alleged hit and run
A Nova Scotia man who was the subject of an emergency alert after a fatal hit and run on Monday will receive a first-degree murder charge in court Wednesday.
N.S. man who allegedly fled scene with axe charged with murder
A Thorburn, N.S., man who fled from police with an axe after allegedly attacking a woman is being charged with second-degree murder.
-
Man allegedly cut Halifax restaurant employee after refusing to pay for meal
A man is facing several charges after he allegedly cut a Halifax restaurant employee after refusing to pay for his meal on Monday.
One person dead in southwest Calgary housefire
A man who was pulled from a townhouse fire in southwest Calgary on Tuesday has died.
Alberta puts more pressure on Ottawa to pause carbon pricing on home heating
Alberta's governing UCP and opposition NDP don't agree often, but both parties put forth similar motions Tuesday to urge Ottawa to announce more measures to expand energy affordability across the country.
-
Alberta man admits to dangerous driving, fentanyl consumption in crash that killed young couple
A 42-year-old Alberta man admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of 20-year-old Macy Boyce and 21-year-old Ethan Halford.
Union representing striking MPI workers reaches tentative agreement, vote being held Wednesday
The MPI strike could soon be over. Tuesday evening, the union representing MPI employees said a tentative agreement has been reached and the offer will be presented to its members.
Local artist known for wood carvings in Bois-des-Esprits Forest passes away
Murray Watson, a local woodcarver, whose work decorates trees throughout the Bois-des-Esprits Forest in south Winnipeg, has passed away.
-
Nurse injured in Winnipeg hospital attack files lawsuit against health authorities
The co-worker of a man found not criminally responsible for stabbing her more than a dozen times is suing Manitoba health authorities, alleging staff at a crisis centre failed to protect her from the violence.
Burnaby bakery owner wins Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween is a big deal at Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby.
Former care aide pleads guilty to 34 charges related to defrauding seniors
A former care aide accused of scamming seniors has pleaded guilty to dozens of charges.
-
Little Mountain developer wants Vancouver to relax social housing requirements
The developer of a Vancouver-based project that’s 15 years in the making is asking the city to remove occupancy permits on parts of the project, or face further construction delays.
Edmonton transit goes to full-time Arc fares starting Wednesday, decommissions older machines
Tuesday is the last day for the Edmonton Transit Service's old-style cash-only vending machines.
'It'll be a big hit': Edmonton woman buys giant eyeball as Christmas gift for dad
An Edmonton woman is the proud new owner of a giant eyeball.