    Person transported to hospital after collision in midtown Toronto

    Toronto Police

    A person was rushed to the hospital after a collision in midtown Toronto Tuesday night.

    Officers said it happened at Dupont and Christie streets just after 6:40 p.m.

    Two vehicles collided at the intersection, according to police.

    One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No details were provided about their condition.

    Both vehicles remained on scene.

