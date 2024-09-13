Peel Region reports its first human case of West Nile Virus this year

Peel Region says a Mississauga resident tested positive for West Nile Virus.

It is the region’s first human case of the virus this year.

“While the overall risk of getting a West Nile virus infection is lower during the fall months, this case reinforces the importance of residents protecting themselves against mosquito bites,” said Dr. Nicholas Brandon, the associate medical officer of health in Peel Region.

“Until the first frost of fall arrives, residents should remove standing water sources where mosquitoes can breed.”

West Nile Virus (WNV) is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. While most people who contract WNV will have no symptoms, health officials said some will experience flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body ache, mild rash and swollen lymph glands.

“People over 50 and those with a compromised immune system are at the highest risk of becoming severely ill when infected with WNV,” Peel Region health officials said.

As of Sept. 7, there are 16 human WNV cases in Ontario. There were 41 cases last year.

Residents are being encouraged to apply an approved insect repellent that has an ingredient effective against mosquitoes, such as DEET or icaridin; avoid areas with large mosquito populations and be cautious between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are active; wear light-coloured, tightly woven, loose-fitting clothing; make sure all window and door screens fit securely; and remove or drain items that hold stagnant water.