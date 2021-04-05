TORONTO -- Schools in Peel Region have been ordered to close as of April 6 and switch to remote learning only as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Students in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga will participate in online learning until at least April 18, officials said.

That date could also be extended if required.

"This closure will allow students and staff at least two weeks out of schools to break any chains of transmission and protect them from exposure," Peel Region said in a statement.

All April Break spring camps for school-age children will also be cancelled.

"This closure is a necessary step to protect staff and students in Peel Region," Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh said in a statement Monday. "With increasing case counts and the presence of variants of concern, we need to break chains of transmission and keep our schools safe."

Spring Break will still go forward as planned during the week of April 12 to 16.

Closures include the following boards:

All Dufferin Peel District Catholic School Board, Peel District School Boards, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde, Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir and all private schools including all elementary staff and students, secondary staff and students and Special Education staff and students

Peel Public Health announced today that beginning tomorrow, April 6, all K-12 students in the In-Person Learning model, including those in Special Education, will learn remotely this week. Students learning online will continue with their regular school routines. pic.twitter.com/kUujn4zo0M — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) April 5, 2021

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.