Peel police to announce details of 3-months-long auto theft ring investigation

Peel police are set to announce Tuesday the details of a three-months-long investigation into an auto theft ring that operated throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

The details of Project R&R, the multi-jurisdictional auto theft investigation, will be revealed at Peel Regional Police headquarters in Mississauga at 10 a.m.

The Chair of Peel Police Services Board, Ron Chatha, Chief of Peel Regional Police Nishan Duraiappah, Insp. Tom Warfield and Det. Trevor Oldham are among the speakers of the announcement.

CTV News Toronto will be streaming the announcement live here.