Peel police officer seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

    A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police) A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)
    A Peel Regional Police officer has been seriously injured after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Brampton Tuesday night.

    It happened on Chinguacousy Road, between Bovaird Drive and Williams Parkway, at approximately 8:15 p.m., police said in a tweet.

    Peel Region Paramedic Services tell CP24 that they transported the officer to a Toronto trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

    It's unclear what led to the police officer being struck, but Peel police tell CP24 that they were at the scene of a collision when they were hit.

    Police said that the driver remained at the scene, adding that it's unclear what charges, if any, will be laid in connection with the incident.

    A "fulsome" investigation is now underway, police said.

    Roads are closed in the area, and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

    This is a developing story. More to come.


     

