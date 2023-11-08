Peel police issue Canada-wide warrant in connection with Brampton shooting
Police have issued a nationwide warrant for a 33-year-old man in connection with an attempted murder investigation.
Police say they received a call for a shooting in the area of Queen Street East and Rutherford Road in Brampton on Feb. 3 of this year. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male victim with gunshot wounds resulting in serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
Police then initiated an investigation, dubbed Project Journey, into what they called a targeted shooting. Six parties have been arrested so far in connection with the investigation. Search warrants have been executed across the GTA, and resulted in the seizure of five firearms, 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, and what police are calling “significant” quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.
A Canada-wide search warrant for the arrest of Nakeem Jamar Johnson, 33, has been issued for 44 counts of possession of a prohibited device, four counts each of knowledge of unauthorized possession and possession of a loaded firearm, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and one count each of possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.
Johnson is described as a Black man standing five-foot-six-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has short black hair, a black beard and brown eyes.
Johnson is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, police are asking people not to approach and instead call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information on Johnson or his whereabouts is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.
