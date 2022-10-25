Peel police investigation leads to the seizure of $25 million worth of drugs
An investigation by Peel Regional Police has led to the seizure of $25 million dollars worth of narcotics, as well as numerous arrests.
Peel Regional Police will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. tomorrow to provide information about the investigation, dubbed “Project Zucaritas.”
The investigation was led by the Peel police Specialized Enforcement Bureau.
Few details have been released so far, though it is believed to be the largest narcotics seizure in the history of the force.
CTV News Toronto will livestream the police announcement live.
