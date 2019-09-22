

Lexy Benedict, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police are reminding people that an incorrect restaurant order is not worth a 9-1-1 call.

The reminder comes after a customer called 9-1-1 to complain about a restaurant putting tomatoes on his sandwich, when he had asked them not to.

The tweet also included a voice clip of the 9-1-1 call, in which the customer requests that the operator send help to Queen Street.

“Police, Police. I just want to talk to someone because I’ve been threatened by an owner,” the caller said.

When the 9-1-1 operator asks what the owner said, the customer says “I ordered a chicken sandwich and basically the owner, I told him right before I ordered I can’t eat tomatoes, because I’m allergic.”

The dispatcher then interrupts the caller and tells him that he should not have called 9-1-1.

“Please don’t call 9-1-1 in the future for fried chicken mishaps,” she said.

“A restaurant getting your order wrong is NOT an emergency,” Peel Regional Police tweeted.

“A better way to deal with it would be to speak to the manager or call head office.”