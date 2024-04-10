TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian struck on Hwy. 403 near Burlington, Ont. suffers critical injuries: police

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
    One woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 403 near Burlington, Ont. this morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

    It happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Waterdown Road at around 12:30 a.m.

    Police said there were reports that a pedestrian was walking on the highway at the time of the collision.

    The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition, police said.

    The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours for the police investigation but have since reopened.

