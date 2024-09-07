TORONTO
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Mississauga suffers critical injuries

Peel police say a pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday night.
A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga late Friday night.

It happened near Dundas Street West and Old Carriage Road at around 11:40 p.m.

Peel police said the pedestrian, who is believed to be in his 20s, suffered critical injuries.

In a post on social media, police said the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene.

Dundas Street was closed eastbound and westbound from Erindale Station to Old Carriage Road for the police investigation.

