    • Pedestrian struck by TTC bus in Toronto's east end suffers critical injuries

    A pedestrian was rushed to hospital early Monday morning after police said she was struck by a vehicle near Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road.
    A 38-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after police say she was struck by a TTC bus while crossing the street in the city’s east end.

    The incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m. in the area of Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue.

    Police said the 36-year-old driver of the bus was heading south on Woodbine Avenue when he struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the roadway.

    She was rushed to a local trauma centre for treatment in critical condition.

    The driver of the bus remained at the scene.

    Police said an investigation is underway by members of the Traffic Services Unit. Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has security or dash camera footage of the area to contact police.

    The area is expected to be closed to traffic for several hours.

