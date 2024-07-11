TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by truck in Mississauga: police

    Emergency crews are on scene after a pedestrian was struck in Mississauga on July 11, 2024. Emergency crews are on scene after a pedestrian was struck in Mississauga on July 11, 2024.
    A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by the driver of a truck in Mississauga Thursday afternoon, police say.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Derry Road East and Columbus Road at 3:10 p.m.

    The driver remained on scene, police said.

    The eastbound lanes of Derry Road East are closed from Columbus and drivers are asked to consider alternate routes.

