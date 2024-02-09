TORONTO
    Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

    Police are on the scene of a collision in the area of Milner and Morningside Avenues. (Jacob Estrin) Police are on the scene of a collision in the area of Milner and Morningside Avenues. (Jacob Estrin)
    An elderly man is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Friday evening.

    Toronto police say the collision occurred at Milner and Morningside avenues, south of Sheppard Avenue East, just after 9:30 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they found the male pedestrian unconscious. He was rushed to a trauma centre.

    Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

