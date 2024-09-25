TORONTO
Toronto

Pedestrian dies week after being hit by car in Scarborough: police

FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby


A 27-year-old pedestrian has died, nearly a week after being hit by the driver of a car in Scarborough, police say.

The collision happened around 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 15, near Danforth Road and Savarin Street, just north of Eglinton Avenue East.

Toronto police said a male pedestrian was crossing Danforth Road when the driver of a Mitsubishi Mirage struck him.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 21.

Police are asking witnesses as well as anyone with footage or additional information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

