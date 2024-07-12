TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

    Police are on the scene of a collision in Brampton on Friday, July 12, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto) Police are on the scene of a collision in Brampton on Friday, July 12, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto)
    A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Friday night.

    Peel police said the collision happened in the area of McLaughlin Road and Horwood Drive, north of Queen Street West, just after 8 p.m.

    The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Peel paramedics said.

    However, in a subsequent update, police said the victim had been pronounced dead.

    The circumstances that led to the collision are unknown.

    Police have closed McLaughlin Road between Flowertown Road and Queen Street West for the investigation.

