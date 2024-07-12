Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Friday night.

Peel police said the collision happened in the area of McLaughlin Road and Horwood Drive, north of Queen Street West, just after 8 p.m.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Peel paramedics said.

However, in a subsequent update, police said the victim had been pronounced dead.

The circumstances that led to the collision are unknown.

Police have closed McLaughlin Road between Flowertown Road and Queen Street West for the investigation.