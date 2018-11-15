The NDP is calling for an independent investigation into an allegation of inappropriate behavior leveled against Finance Minister Vic Fedeli that was detailed in a new book by former Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown.

Excerpts of the book, titled Takedown: The Attempted Political Assassination of Patrick Brown, were published in the Toronto Star ahead of the official launch date of November 18th. CTV News Toronto has not received an advance copy of the book.

In a published portion of the book, Brown alleges a female staffer accused Fedeli of inappropriate behaviour but did not pursue the complaint.

“I know that soon after Fedeli became interim party leader, the woman was let go, but kept on the legislative payroll,” Brown wrote in an excerpt published in the Star.

Other reports, also stemming from the book, allege the staffer was paid a financial settlement and signed a non-disclosure agreement. CTV News Toronto has not independently verified the allegations.

Fedeli responded by calling the accusations “categorically false and without any merit.”

“Facts relating to Mr. Brown’s lack of credibility are well documented and on the public record, as are his motivations in using his book to pursue old grievances,” Fedeli said in a statement.

“Throughout my career I have held myself to a high ethical standard in my interactions with others. There is no validity whatsoever to any of these allegations. Any accusation or insinuation to the contrary is false and malicious. I have retained legal counsel and am prepared to take whatever action is necessary to hold any person making these false allegations accountable.”

Premier Doug Ford addressed the issue in the legislature on Thursday saying there was a “thorough” third-party investigation which did not turn up a “shred” of evidence.

“I have 100 per cent confidence in Minister Fedeli,” Ford said. “He’s a man of honour, he has integrity.”

However, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has asked for an independent investigation of the allegations, citing Ford’s own zero-tolerance policy for any sexually-inappropriate behavior.

Ford also dismissed his predecessor as having “zero credibility.”

“Serious allegations from Patrick Brown?” Ford asked in the legislature. “You’ve got to be kidding.”