Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride

Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., the Lumberjack ride became “inverted” with guests feet in the air until the park’s maintenance team brought it down by 11:05 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland spokesperson Grace Peacock told CP24 that guests were unloaded and assessed by medical staff.

Canada's Wonderland confirms an image of a ride was stuck upside down on Saturday night (Credit:AreaCode416ix).

“Two guests reported chest pain and were attended to at the park’s health centre before being released without need for further medical attention,” she said.

“The safety of our guests is always our first priority.”