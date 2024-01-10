TORONTO
    • Passenger on plane at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell to tarmac: Air Canada

    Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.

    In a statement sent to CP24, Air Canada said the incident occurred on Flight AC056 on Monday while the aircraft was at the gate.

    According to the airline, a passenger who had boarded the plane normally did not proceed to their seat but instead opened a cabin door on the opposite side of the aircraft.

    Air Canada said the passenger was injured after falling to the tarmac.

    Emergency services and police attended the scene.

    The flight, which was scheduled to carry 319 customers, was delayed but departed at a later time.

    “We can confirm all of our approved boarding and cabin operating procedures were followed,” Air Canada said.

    It is not clear what prompted the passenger to open the cabin door.

    Air Canada said it is continuing to “review the incident.”

    Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

