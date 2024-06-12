TORONTO
Toronto

    • Passenger injured in Etobicoke collision involving TTC streetcar: TPS

    A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    A collision between a TTC streetcar and a vehicle in Etobicoke on Wednesday afternoon has left a passenger injured, police say.

    The crash took place just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard and Park Lawn Road in Etobicoke, Ont., according to a post shared on social media by the Toronto Police Service (TPS).

    One passenger suffered minor injuries, they said.

    Police say to expect delays as the investigation remains ongoing.

