'Parents must be fully involved' in student's decision to change pronouns, Ontario education minister says
Ontario’s education minister said he believes “parents must be fully involved” if their child chooses to use a different pronoun at school.
The comments were made at a news conference on Monday morning, where Stephen Lecce was outlining the changes students and parents can expect at Ontario schools come September.
They also come as Saskatchewan adopts a new gender and pronoun policy, joining New Brunswick in legislating parental consent for students under the age of 16 who want to change their given names and/or pronouns at school.
“I think we understand though that parents must be fully involved and fully aware of what's happening in the life of their children,” Lecce said.
“I mean, often there are health implications, and I think we have to respect the rights of parents and recognize that these can be life-changing decisions, and I think parents want to be involved so that they can support their kids. And I think that's a really important principle that we must uphold.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Lecce prefaced this by saying that schools should be safe for all children. He noted that teachers and school boards take home environments into account “where there are exceptional circumstances” or “situations of potential harm to the child.”
“Educators are well versed on exactly what to do and who to turn to if they believe that child may be harmed for whatever reason, or whatever circumstance,” he said.
“But as I say, as an overarching value system, I really do believe that parents need to be fully aware, fully engaged. And school boards need to be transparent with parents. I mean, they are the legal guardians. They love their kids. They want to be aware of what's happening in the life of their children in their schools.”
The minister would not say if this were something his government would legislate, saying only that this was the “province’s position on the matter.”
A new poll by Angus Reid released Monday, which surveyed 3,016 Canadian adults online, suggests that about 43 per cent of Canadians believe parents should both be informed and give consent if a child wants to change how they are identified within a school setting.
In Ontario, 43 per cent of survey respondents said parents must both be informed and give consent of an identity change, while 34 per cent said parents should simply be informed.
About 16 per cent of respondents said it should solely be up to the child.
The Toronto District School Board currently has a policy that protects the privacy of transgender and gender non-conforming students, recognizing that some children may not be open about their identity at home.
It notes that a school “should never disclose a student’s gender non-conformity or transgender status to the student’s parent(s)/guardian(s)/caregiver(s) without the student’s explicit prior consent.”
“This is true regardless of the age of the student.”
The policy says that school staff should consult the student as to how to identify them when communicating with their guardian.
School boards in Saskatchewan have asked the province to pause its gender and pronoun policy in order to allow for a “complete review and report” prior to implementation, arguing it could have safety risks and could violate charter rights.
As of last week, the Saskatchewan government has not backtracked on its position.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New Canadian passports 'curling' up in hot, humid weather
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
BREAKING | Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead was criminal in nature: sources
Montreal police have determined that the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead was criminal in nature, according to two CTV News Montreal sources.
What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
OPINION | 6 tips to help you financially prepare for a recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Donald Trump trial: Date revealed for case involving alleged plotting to overturn U.S. election
A judge on Monday set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
LATEST UPDATES | Structures damaged in Hay River fire path; number burned is unknown
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
Canadians asked to 'fill the gap' as wildfires create challenges booking blood donations
Canadian Blood Services has issued a call for more blood and plasma donations as recent natural disasters have resulted in lower than expected donor numbers this summer.
'Parents must be fully involved' in student's decision to change pronouns, Ontario education minister says
Ontario’s education minister said he believes “parents must be fully involved” if their child chooses to use a different pronoun at school.
Coroner confirms names of Quebec children police say were murdered by father
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were murdered on Saturday by their father, who then allegedly killed himself.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead was criminal in nature: sources
Montreal police have determined that the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead was criminal in nature, according to two CTV News Montreal sources.
-
Coroner confirms names of Quebec children police say were murdered by father
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were murdered on Saturday by their father, who then allegedly killed himself.
-
Many support staff positions unfilled in Quebec schools, union warns
As Quebec struggles to recruit enough teachers to fill its classrooms ahead of the new school year, a major union is warning that it's proving equally hard to find enough support staff.
London
-
Victim shot three times, police looking for suspect
When the victim got out of his car he saw a masked suspect who reportedly brandished a firearm and began shooting — striking him three times, once in the neck and twice in the chest.
-
Waterspout confirmed over Lake Erie: Northern Tornadoes Project
It was an active few days for wicked weather, with Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project confirming an EF0 waterspout near Turkey Point over the weekend.
-
Loaded weapon and drugs seized as part of investigation
The call came in around 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 24 for a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road near Veterans Memorial parkway and Trafalgar Street.
Kitchener
-
Over 200 cattle dead after Wellington County barn fire, estimated damages in the millions
Wellington North Fire Service (WNFS) says over 200 cattle died following an accidental barn fire on Saturday afternoon in a rural community near Arthur.
-
Large Cambridge encampment cleared
A large encampment that once occupied part of the parking lot at 150 Main Street in Cambridge is gone, but what happened and where the people who lived there went remains unclear.
-
Coroner's inquest into death of teen at Ontario school for blind children to begin
A coroner's inquest into the death of a disabled teen who was in the care of an Ontario school for blind children is set to begin today.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins man led police on car chase in stolen truck, claimed to be undercover cop
Timmins police have a local man in custody after an early morning car chase in a stolen pickup truck.
-
What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
-
Quebec child killings: Businessman identified as father of slain twins
The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday had been recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.
Ottawa
-
Two people arrested and charged as climate protesters again stop traffic in Ottawa
Ottawa police say two people are facing charges after a climate protest blocked traffic Monday morning on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, as the group continued to demand a national firefighting service to combat wildfires.
-
One person injured in Vanier Parkway crash
Ottawa paramedics say one person was injured in a nasty-looking crash on the Vanier Parkway overpass above Highway 417 Monday morning.
-
New Canadian passports 'curling' up in hot, humid weather
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate ‘suspicious’ house fire
A South Windsor house fire that broke out in the basement of an Ouellette Avenue home Saturday is now being investigated as an arson.
-
Another tornado confirmed in the region from Aug. 24 storm
According to the Northern Tornadoes Project out of Western University, the investigation concluded that an EF1 tornado with winds upwards of 145 km/h caused damage in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.
-
‘Designed by firefighters, for firefighters,’ Lakeshore fire crews push-in newest engine
A new, modern fire truck designed with the help of firefighters has been added to Lakeshore’s fleet of emergency vehicles.
Barrie
-
-
Police arrest man with loaded sawed-off shotgun in his pants
The incident began at dinnertime on Aug. 24 when residents of an east-side residence called Owen Sound police about a man trying to force his way into their building.
-
Construction on long-term care home in Orangeville begins
Construction has started on a new long-term care home that will service Dufferin County.
Atlantic
-
Franklin first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season; not forecast to landfall in Atlantic Canada
Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season and is a Category 4 hurricane as of Monday afternoon.
-
New Brunswick wants thousands of land owners excluded from Indigenous title claim
The New Brunswick government is moving to protect private property owners from a land claim by the Wolastoqey Nation that seeks title to more than 60 per cent of the province.
-
Man facing charges after 3 teens shot at while riding ATVs: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man is facing several firearms charges after three teenagers were shot at while riding ATVs in Colchester County Sunday night.
Calgary
-
2 suspects arrested in connection to mischief at Fort Macleod, Alta., theatre
Two people are facing charges in connection with an incident that took place during a Pride event at a theatre in Fort Macleod, Alta.
-
Police investigating crash on Memorial Drive
A man is in hospital after a crash in northeast Calgary.
-
Say goodbye to summer at a free concert in downtown Calgary
Calgarians are invited to celebrate the end of summer at a free downtown concert on Aug. 30, 2023.
Winnipeg
-
MPI workers walk off the job
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees hit the picket lines on Monday morning after ongoing contract negotiations broke down last week.
-
Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charges following fatal crash: RCMP
A Winnipeg man is facing a charge of impaired driving causing death following a pickup truck rollover on Saturday.
-
Manitoba NDP promises to replace emergency departments closed by Tories in 2017
Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats are promising to build three new emergency departments at Winnipeg hospitals, to replace ones closed by the Progressive Conservative government.
Vancouver
-
189 properties partially or fully lost to wildfires in B.C. Okanagan: officials
Seven properties in B.C.’s Okanagan have been added to the list of structures that have been significantly damaged or fully destroyed by recent wildfires, bringing the total to 189.
-
Heat warnings in B.C. as temperature records fall and wildfire fight continues
Persistent heat is expected to continue today in parts of British Columbia as the province continues to battle almost 400 active wildfires.
-
Vancouver drivers face highest gas prices of 2023
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are once again on the move—but not in the direction drivers would like to see.
Edmonton
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | Structures damaged in Hay River fire path; number burned is unknown
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
-
Sam Gagner, Brandon Sutter to join Oilers fall training camp
Former Oiler and one-time eight-point scorer Sam Gagner will be training with the Edmonton Oilers next month.
-
New Canadian passports 'curling' up in hot, humid weather
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.