Overpowering smell': Ontario woman says piles of smelly seaweed ruined her vacation

Lynn Weller said her family vacation to Cancun, Mexico went off course after huge piles of stinky seaweed were found along the shoreline. (supplied) Lynn Weller said her family vacation to Cancun, Mexico went off course after huge piles of stinky seaweed were found along the shoreline. (supplied)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trying to 'calm' ministers, conflicting tow truck testimony: The latest learned from police at the convoy commission

It's been a full week of testimony from top Ottawa and provincial police officials at the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. From conflicting testimony, to ministers losing confidence in police, here are some highlights from the jam-packed hearings and latest stack of related documents.

Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique appears at the Public Order Emergency Commission, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton