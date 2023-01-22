Overnight fire in Toronto's west end displaces 12 people

Twelve people have been displaced following a fire that tore through home in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning.

Toronto Fire Services said a call came in at 1:43 a.m. for a fire in the basement of a three-storey house in the Carleton Village area, at 106 Miller St., which is just south of Davenport Road and east of Old Weston Road.

Fires extended throughout the residence, including the roof and attic, they said, noting it took a while to get the fire under control.

The blaze, which caused extensive damage as it migrated through the home’s walls and ceiling, was officially knocked down shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Some adjoining units were also damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The Toronto Office of Emergency Management, which is a unit within Toronto Fire Services, is now working to find temporary lodging for those who have been displaced.

Fire crews remain at the scene to ensure there are no hot spots.