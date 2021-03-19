TORONTO -- Over 200 people who dined at a restaurant in Oakville throughout last week may have been exposed to a COVID-19 variant of concern, Halton Region Public Health (HRPH) says.

The health unit alerted the public on Friday to a possible COVID-19 exposure at Oliver’s Steakhouse at 141 Lake Shore Road East. An outbreak has been declared at the restaurant.

Patrons who ate at the establishment between March 8 and March 13 are being advised to self-isolate and get a COVID-19 test.

HRPH has not received the complete list of patrons but told CP24 Friday evening that it estimates over 200 diners were exposed. The health unit added that five restaurant staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

“While Public Health is attempting to call these patrons, this effort may take some time,” HRPH said in a statement.

“In the interest of time, we are asking all such patrons to self-isolate for 14 days after their visit to the restaurant, and to get tested for COVID-19.”

There are 24 confirmed variant cases in Halton Region and 275 more cases have screened positive for a variant of concern.

Halton is in the red zone, where indoor dining is allowed with a maximum of 10 people with physical distancing.

The province announced on Friday that restaurants and bars in the red zone will be allowed to increase indoor dining capacity to a maximum of 50 people.