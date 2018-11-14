

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Ottawa police have released an image of a man they want to speak with in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man from Toronto last month.

The fatal shooting occurred around 4 a.m. on Oct. 29 on Carruthers Avenue in Ottawa’s Mechanicsville neighbourhood.

The victim has been identified by police as Guled Ahmed.

Police previously said they believed the victim was targeted.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Ottawa police asked for the public’s help in identifying a man “investigators would like to speak with” in connection with the case.

Police said that the man may reside in Toronto or in western Canada, possibly Alberta or Saskatchewan.

No arrests have been made in the homicide.