

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Sexual assault charges have been laid against an Oshawa yoga instructor.

A 36-year-old man from Whitby was arrested on Wednesday after, police said, two female victims came forward “regarding inappropriate touching.”

The alleged separate incidents took place between May and June of this year while the suspect was working at the GoodLife Fitness located inside the Oshawa Centre.

Police said it is believed that the suspect, identified as Kevin Campbell, has also worked at other yoga studios in Oshawa and would like to ensure that there are no other victims.

Campbell has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2770 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).