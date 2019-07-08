

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





An Oshawa woman has been charged after a seven-month-old baby was found alone in a parked car over the weekend.

Durham Regional Police were called to the parking lot at Delpark Homes Centre on Harmony Road around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday after someone nearby heard a baby girl crying in a vehicle.

The door to the car was unlocked, police said, so the citizen took the baby out and called 911.

Investigators said that officers found the baby’s mother at a nearby park with her other children.

The baby was transported to the hospital to be examined and was turned over to her father. Police said the child was uninjured.

The baby’s 32-year-old mother has been charged with abandoning a child and criminal negligence in connection with the incident.

The mother’s name has not been released to protect the identity of the child.