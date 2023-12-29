OPP say there are hundreds of thousands of unregistered licence plates in Ontario
Hundreds of thousands of drivers across Ontario are apparently hitting the roads with unregistered licence plates following the elimination of licence plate stickers and renewal fees.
As of March 13, 2022, drivers of passenger vehicles, motorcycles, mopeds and light commercial vehicles no longer had to pay to renew their licence plates or slap a sticker on them either. The cost to renew licence stickers for the year was previously $60 in northern Ontario and $120 in southern Ontario.
“The Ontario government has made life more affordable and more convenient for over eight million vehicle owners by eliminating licence plate renewal fees,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation said.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Even though the Doug Ford government scrapped renewal fees, it did not get rid of the requirement to renew the licence plate itself.
“It’s hundreds, and thousands, and tens of thousands,” Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 in an interview, in response to how many expired licence plates they have seen.
On patrol with other officers, Schmidt says that when they’re at a traffic stop, running their automatic licence plate reading system, they flag “a couple of dozen” vehicles with an unregistered status in a matter of minutes.
While this system also logs unlicensed drivers and other high-priority criminal type offenses, Schmidt says the continuous dinging sounds off alarm bells for officers.
“When it keeps dinging off and alerting officers to these unregistered light vehicles, you know, that is a concern and it’s something that could lead to enforcement action as well,” he said. “Obviously, it is a penalty, it’s a violation against the Highway Traffic Act to be operating without a properly registered vehicle.”
According to the ministry, the year before licence plate stickers were eliminated, in 2021, there were 372,438 unregistered plates. The year that they were scrapped, in 2022, there were 814,224, and as of June 2023, there were 573,974 in Ontario.
Schmidt says the staggering numbers could be due to the fact Ontarians no longer receive reminders to renew their licence plates in the mail.
“I think historically, people always got that letter in the mail, usually before their birthday, they would get their renewal notice and they will have to go into ServiceOntario, or online, to do the registration,” Schmidt said.
“You can sign up for text message or email reminders, what we recommend everyone to do.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
B.C. court blocks new law against public drug use warning of 'irreparable harm'
The British Columbia Supreme Court has blocked new provincial laws against public consumption of illegal substances.
Couple with mild dementia found wandering near Toronto Pearson instead of being on Calgary-bound flight
In the early morning hours on Boxing Day, Jason Mjulumba Ncube received a phone call from police informing him that his elderly parents, who should have been in Alberta, were instead found wandering in the cold near Toronto Pearson International Airport in search of help.
New way of identifying water on exoplanets discovered by scientists
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
Canada falls to Sweden 2-0 in group play at world junior hockey championship
Hugo Havelid made 21 saves in Sweden's 2-0 victory over Canada at the world junior hockey championship on Friday.
Man shot and killed by police during hostage incident on Furby Street: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly holding people hostage in an apartment building on Furby Street Thursday afternoon.
Police searching for Colorado mother suspected of killing her 2 children, wounding third
Police were still searching Friday for a Colorado woman suspected of killing her two young children and wounding a third after police initially responded to a report of a burglary in their home.
Trump's lawyers say he may testify at January trial over defamation damages in sex abuse case
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump say he may testify at a mid-January civil trial set to decide how much he owes a columnist for defaming her after she said he sexually abused her three decades ago in a Manhattan luxury department store.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector strikes could inspire others, as workers grow more combative
A successful resolution to Quebec's massive public sector strikes could serve as an inspiration to other workers in the province and elsewhere, a labour policy researcher said Friday after two union groups took major steps toward settling agreements with the government.
-
Quebec's first-ever Silver Alert issued after Montreal-area senior goes missing
Residents on the North Shore of Montreal may have been awoken to the sound of a phone alert early Tuesday morning.
-
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
London
-
Two emergency departments temporarily close as a result of insufficient staffing
South Bruce Grey Health Centre is advising the public of the temporary closure of two emergency departments
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Kitchener
-
'They failed me': Man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2020 now wanted by police again
The mother of the victim is calling it a failure by the Canadian justice system.
-
Family wants DoorDash to pay after driver crashes into house
The VanRaalte family in Belwood Ont. just wanted some pizza delivered to their home on a Friday night, but their $40 bill turned into one worth tens of thousands after the delivery driver crashed into their garage.
-
One dead after crash north of Guelph
A section of Highway 6 around halfway between Fergus and Guelph has been shut down after a serious crash.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police looking for three assault suspects
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is searching for three people in connection to assaults that occurred earlier this month.
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Sudbury Five scores the first win in a new basketball league
Thousands of fans packed Sudbury Community Arena for the Sudbury Five’s season-opening win over the London Lightning.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
-
Woman becomes millionaire after lucky royal flush at Gatineau casino
Ashley Sandra Ghavami will long remember last Thursday evening after she scored the jackpot from a rare royal flush in spades.
-
Arnprior Facebook group gains local fame, marks 10 years
The Facebook group, What's Up, Arnprior marked 10 years of existence this December and has become known as the community hub for anything and everything in the town.
Windsor
-
Two suspects wanted for retail thefts on Walker Road
Windsor police are looking for two male suspects following a series of thefts from a retail store in the 1300 block of Walker Road.
-
New photo series uses AI to reimagine Windsor's most iconic locations
Following the success of a documentary, which put a spotlight on Windsor pizza, George Kalivas has seen his company's social media pages turn into a love letter for the city.
-
Oil spill investigated in Little River
The source of an oil spill in east Windsor is under investigation.
Barrie
-
Mild and wet December weather puts a damper on most winter activities
A mild and wet December means a slower start for winter activities in the region.
-
Crews battle blaze in Midhurst
Springwater firefighters worked to contain the structure fire after receiving a call shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.
-
Family-owned restaurant in Orillia serves up a century of tradition
At the Hill's Maple Leaf Restaurant in Orillia, the legacy of the family diner has lasted for nearly a century.
Atlantic
-
Community rallies around family injured in Christmas Eve crash in Cape Breton
A Maritime community is stepping up to support a family of six who were injured in a Christmas Eve car crash.
-
Investigation into May’s destructive wildfires in Upper Tantallon, N.S., remains active: DNRR
Seven months after more than 150 homes were destroyed in Upper Tantallon, Nova Scotia, the province’s Natural Resources and Renewables Department is still saying very little about their investigation into what may have caused the devastating wildfire.
-
Fuel future: Are Maritime petroleum prices headed toward stability?
A petroleum analyst predicts gas pump prices in Nova Scotia and other provinces could stabilize in 2024.
Calgary
-
Outpouring of support for 2 Alberta teens killed in rollover crash
Support is growing for the families of two Didsbury, Alta., teens who died in a rollover crash on Wednesday.
-
Warmest Canadian summer in 76 years: A look back at southern Alberta’s big weather stories of 2023
2023 was certainly a year for the record books when it comes to significant weather that impacted southern Alberta.
-
Emergency crews attend crash on Memorial Drive
One person was sent to hospital after a crash on Memorial Drive Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Man shot and killed by police during hostage incident on Furby Street: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly holding people hostage in an apartment building on Furby Street Thursday afternoon.
-
Truck driver from B.C. identified as Winnipeg homicide victim
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has identified a truck driver from British Columbia as the victim of a homicide in the city.
-
'The work is incredibly important': How a Winnipeg woman has been helping in Ukraine
Home for the holidays has taken on a whole new meaning for a Winnipeg woman who has spent more than a year in Ukraine rebuilding schools and helping students.
Vancouver
-
2 child deaths from influenza recorded in B.C., as province sees rise in infections
Two children have died from influenza in B.C. in the past two weeks, as the province sees an uptick in infections among kids.
-
Litter of 6 puppies surrendered to BC SPCA just before Christmas
Six puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA just three days before Christmas — adding more strain to their already busy holiday season.
-
RCMP seek help to identify driver in Coquitlam hit-and-run that injured 2 pedestrians
Mounties are asking for the public's help identifying a driver in a hit-and-run in Coquitlam that injured two pedestrians last week.
Edmonton
-
'Heartbreaking': City and police close first of 8 'high-risk' encampments in Edmonton
Cleanup of the first of eight high-risk encampments began Friday morning.
-
Mayor Sohi rides the Valley Line rails to recap the biggest Edmonton stories of 2023
Much like in the streets, neighbourhoods and transit centres governed by its council, it's been a year of highs and lows at Edmonton city hall.
-
Edmonton-born singer-songwriter helping ring in 2024 at Ice District
An up-and-coming Albertan musician will take the stage Sunday for the last event of the year at Ice District.