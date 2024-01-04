Ontario woman 'terrified' after she was threatened, scammed out of $5,500 by fake CRA employee

A Mississauga woman says she was “terrified” after receiving threats from someone pretending to work for the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) who scammed her out of $5,500 last month.

"I was scared, so I did everything to clear my name and I was trying to protect my family,” the woman, who CTV News Toronto is identifying as Sue, said. She has asked not to be identified for her safety.

Out of the blue, Sue said she received a phone call last month from someone who claimed to be investigating evidence she was involved in money laundering and was wanted in Canada and the United States.

She was told that she had to co-operate or face serious consequences.

“They said that harm would come to me and my family and my kids and I was just terrified,” said Sue.

Sue was told she could clear her name by sending money, but it had to be done using Apple gift cards. She sent $500 at a time until she was eventually scammed out of $5,500.

There are various schemes criminals use to impersonate the CRA, but Senior Communications Advisor Paul Murphy with the CRA said most involve using threatening language and demanding immediate payment.

"They say, 'If you don't pay right away there is an arrest warrant, we are going to arrest you and send you to jail' and these are all fraudulent activities because that is not how the CRA is going to communicate with taxpayers," said Murphy.

Murphy says the CRA would also never ask for money via Apple gift cards.

"If they are demanding you make payment by a gift card, prepaid credit card, cryptocurrency, or by using a Bitcoin machine, that is not how the CRA is ever going to ask you to make a payment," said Murphy.

The CRA uses mail as it's main method of correspondence, but there are times you could get a phone call if the CRA wants to speak with you in person. But Murphy said if something doesn't seem right ask for the caller's name, number and department and call the CRA back at a number you find yourself.

"If they refuse to give you any of that information, hang up because our officers are never going to withhold information from you like that," said Murphy.

As for Sue, she is embarrassed that she was scammed and says her family could have used that $5,500.

“I can’t sleep at night, I’m a nervous case. I snap at everybody because I’m so angry at myself,” said Sue.

The CRA also does not send out emails or texts to receive tax refunds or government benefits. If you get one don't click on the links as it's scammers phishing for your information.