Ontario woman has 'no idea' why 1,000 condoms were shipped to her house

A woman from northern Ontario said she had “no idea” why a box was delivered to her home containing more than 1,000 Trojan condoms.

“We received this box that contained 30 boxes of condoms that had 34 in each package and we had no idea why they were sent to us,” Joelle Angleheart of Chapleau, told CTV News Toronto.

Angleheart said that she and her husband did get an email from Amazon that said the contraceptives were on the way, but they assumed it was a scam and ignored it.

“We automatically assumed the email was a scam because it was not something we would purchase,” she said.

At the time the package arrived, Angleheart's husband was in the hospital recovering from an illness and they were both baffled as to why they would have received the delivery.

"We really can't understand what took place and why we received the package at our house," she said.

And she was even more concerned when her credit card had been charged $670 for the Amazon order.

Angleheart said she was told that because they were personal items, they could not be returned and that she would have to pay for the birth control.

"We clearly did not order this package and it's a lot of money," she said.

Angleheart had been trying to get a refund for the past four months from Amazon. When CTV News contacted the company, an Amazon Canada spokesperson said in a statement that the company “works hard to provide customers with a great experience” and is committed “to go above and beyond to make things right for customers and hold bad actors accountable .”

“As we continue to investigate this matter, Amazon secured the customer’s account and their money has been returned,’ they said.

That was great news for Angleheart who said “it’s such a relief to finally get that money back.”

Angleheart was also told she could keep the condoms.

Cyber experts say the delivery is similar to a brushing scam when venders send packages to unsuspecting customers to boost their ratings with fake reviews.

In this case, Angleheart was charged money, which means her account may have been hacked.

"Be on the lookout for these types of scams because there is definitely a rise in this type of fraud," Claudiu Popa, CEO of Datarisk Canada, said.

According to the Better Business Bureau, if you receive an unwanted package, notify the retailer, attempt to identify the sender, check your account for recent orders, change your account passwords and protect your identity.