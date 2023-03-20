Ontario woman faces over 30 charges in rental fraud investigation on Facebook Marketplace, Kijiji

A 46-year-old woman is facing over 30 charges for allegedly advertising a room for rent in Ajax, accepting payment for it, and then not allowing tenants to move in.

On Feb. 21, Durham police said they became aware of the alleged fraud when a woman, who went by the name of Tracy Dewolfe, put a room for rent in a home on Telford Street in Ajax, Ont.

Dewolfe posted ads on Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace listing the room for rent, and would have various potential tenants view the unit.

Police allege she would accept the first and last month's rent from the tenants, but would refuse to let them live in the room.

Following a police investigation, officers uncovered 16 separate incidents where this had happened.

Colleen Hull, a.k.a. “Tracy Dewolfe,” of Whitby, is facing multiple charges, including 16 counts of fraud, 16 counts of false pretenses, and four counts of breach of court order.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. MacKinnon at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2529, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).