TORONTO -- The Ontario government said it is willing to take "swift action" after a record spike in COVID-19 cases, adding that Thanksgiving gatherings may be the cause of the massive increase in infections.

Health officials confirmed 1,042 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario on Sunday. It comes after the province saw 978 infections on Saturday.

The majority of cases were found in Ontario's four COVID-19 hotspots, which are currently in a modified Stage 2. There are 309 new cases in Toronto, 289 in Peel Region, 117 in York Region and 80 in Ottawa.

A statement released on Sunday by the Ministry of Health called the spike concerning and said the government will "closely monitor the situation in the coming days."

"We continue to urge all Ontarians to do their part and not let their guard down by continuing to limit close contact and practice the public health measures that we know work and keep us safe," the statement said.

The government said it took "decisive action" to move Toronto, York Region, Ottawa and Peel Region into a modified Stage 2 and that it will take approximately two weeks for those measures to reflect in the daily numbers.

Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region moved to a modified Stage 2 on Oct. 10, more than two weeks ago.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and take swift action as needed to limit the transmission of COVID-19, keep our schools and economy open, and protect our most vulnerable," the government said.